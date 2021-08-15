Belichick Discusses Lessons Learned, Joint Practices in Philly and More in Sunday’s Media Meet

The Patriots head coach met with the media to discuss moving on from Washington, confidence in his veterans, and a ‘great opportunity’ in Philadelphia.

The New England Patriots are set to head to the City of Brotherly Love, in preparation for their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles for their second preseason game of 2021.

Prior to taking the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium for a quick Sunday practice, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media.

Belichick began by stating that the Patriots will approach this week as a great learning opportunity. Belichick added that the chance to partake in joint practices, as well as going on the road, will aid in team-building, as well as allowing them to move forward.

Here are some additional highlights from Belichick’s Sunday morning’s media meet:

On making improvements from Thursday’s victory over Washington:

“It’s a good opportunity for us, this week. We can build from the Washington game. We (coaching staff) have had some good meetings, identifying some things that we can improve upon. It's a great chance to move our football team ahead. But, we also need to move on…get better at some things, but install some new installations and build toward getting better. We’ll clean some things up today, and be ready to go tomorrow.”

On working with the Philadelphia Eagles on organizing joint practices:

“Philly has been great; easy to work with (travel logistics, etc). There are many benefits from these types of practices. Getting the chance to work with another team is great. Last year, we only went against ourselves. This year. We get that perspective back. The chance to see how other teams do things. Learn some different techniques and schemes…and they do the same. It’s a good opportunity.”

On the prowess of his veteran linebackers, defenders:

“They can handle a lot more adjustments. Once you see the offense come out of the huddle and what formation they’re in you know a lot more than what you called on the sideline. It certainly helps to have players with experience.”

On the Patriots preseason slate:

“We have one home, two away. We are glad with the opponents we have. We can submit games we’d like to play. And if the other team submits the same, the league is good about making it work. We have some great tests this year.”

On the Philadelphia Eagles as a preseason opponent:

“They have a lot of good players up front. Good pass rushers and guys that can get into position well. That will be a good test. They are aware of what they do well. Maybe they will add to their schemes, as we will do. Regardless, this is a good chance for our guys to get a good look and make adjustments. Especially the joint practices…they are more of a game-like scenario. So that will be good for us.

On his expectations for this week: