Bill Belichick Shares Words of Encouragement Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Among the many players, coaches and others that have shared words of positivity and encouragement amid the outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States is New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who made a video on Wednesday expressing his gratitude for those trying to save lives right now, while also expressing his confidence that we will all overcome this tremendous adversity.

“Let’s keep stringing good days together and we will get through this.”

Check out the full video of Belichick, which was shared on the Patriots' Twitter account: