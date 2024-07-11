Bill Belichick to Join 'Inside the NFL' With Chad Johnson & More
Even though we won't be seeing from Bill Belichick on the sidelines for the New England Patriots this upcoming season, it seems he'll be keeping busy with another endeavor for 2024.
Showcased in an announcement on Thursday, former Patriots coach Bill Belichick is set to join the crew on Inside the NFL for the 2024-25 season, officially embarking on the TV scene during his absence from the coaching world.
Belichick will join forces with the likes of Chris Long, Ryan Clark, and even a previous New England receiver in Chad Johnson to discuss some of the happenings around the league each week. We first saw Belichick shine on the TV screen during his appearance on College Game Day earlier this year when Navy faced off against Army, and it now looks as if we'll be getting a lot more of that content during the NFL season.
Many fans found themselves wondering how this year would fare without the legendary head coach and his iconic cutoff hoodie in action for the first time since 1975, but we now have a much clearer outlook. The former Patriots coach won't be lurking in the shadows, yet will be showcasing his elite experience and football mind as an analyst rather than a game-planner.
Stay tuned for Belichick's first appearance on Inside the NFL, set for August 30 at 9 PM ET, only on the CW.
