Belichick: “All Quarterbacks Will Get Work” and More from August 26 Media Meet

The Patriots head coach met with the media Thursday morning to discuss the return to practice of quarterback Cam Newton and more.

The New England Patriots had quite the full day to begin their two-day slate of joint practices on Wednesday.

From the trade of running back Sony Michel to the latest progress on the quarterback competition, there is always much to talk about in New England.

As the team prepares its second days of joint practices with the New York Giants on Thursday, August 26in Foxboro, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media via videoconference. The Pats man-in-charge said that he and the team were pleased with their work on the field on Wednesday, and that they look forward to working with the Giants for another day of solid practice.

Here are some additional highlights from Belichick’s Thursday morning media meet:

On his thoughts from day one of joint practices with the New York Giants:

“I thought our players came out and competed yesterday. The Giants gave us some problems. We had a couple of good coaching situations come up as well that we need to do a better job on and I need to do a better job on. Well work on those today."

On the status of QB Cam Newton for Thursday’s practice:

“All of the quarterbacks, they'll all get work today." [Belichick confirmed that Newton would be at practice, and would participate on Thursday.]

On the events leading up to Newton’s absence (what led to the misunderstanding):

"He didn't go against team rules. But it was a misunderstanding... It's exactly what I said it was in the statement."

On the timetable for transitioning the majority of reps to the starting quarterback in preparation for Miami:

“I don’t have a timetable for that, right now”

On whether he will name the starting quarterback at the conclusion of training camp:

“I’m not sure”

On having his team run ‘the hill’ at the back of the practice fields: