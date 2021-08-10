Belichick talks Henry, Patriots Prep for Washington, Fitzpatrick and More

The Patriots head coach also discussed the leadership abilities of RB James White, and the value of special guest at training camp in Tuesday’s media meet.

The New England Patriots are set to kick off their twelfth day of training camp practices. With an in-stadium practice set for this afternoon at Gillette Stadium, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media by video conference.

Belichick began by saying that the Patriots are preparing for their first preseason game against the Washington Football Team on Thursday, August 12. New England’s head coach lauded Washington as a “good football team” and that they are “well-coached.” Belichick also mentioned in his opening remarks that he enjoys playing against Ron Rivera's teams in the preseason because they're “always fundamentally sound.” Ultimately, Belichick is approaching Thursday night’s game as a chance for his players to get into a rhythm, and make the most of the opportunity given to them.

Here are some additional highlights from Belichick’s Tuesday morning media meet:

On having one fewer preseason game in 2021, and whether it will change the way he uses his players on Thursday:

“Every game is an opportunity. Of course, you look at the whole picture, but you have to determine what’s best for the team, and what’s best for each individual player. Right now, we are just focused on what we can get from this opportunity. We’ll evaluate our team. And take it one day at a time. We will worry about this game first. Philly is next. And we’ll get to Philadelphia after this one.”

On former Patriots (including Tedy Bruschi) visiting training camp practices:

“Always happy to see those guys. We’ve had a lot of visitors (in camp this year) and hope to have more. Tedy has been an inspiration to a lot of players, past and present. I always enjoy talking to him. I’ve learned a lot from him. His insight is always valuable and I appreciate that. Its great to see him…other former players too. Willie (McGinest) was here last week. Hoping to see more of those guys in camp this year.”

On James White’s leadership ability:

“James gives us great leadership, both on and off the field. He does that with his actions, the way he prepares and his consistency. He is always willing to help players with anything. He’s one of the guys that I love talking to. His perspective is always honest and helpful…and that helps me along with the team. That focus shows in the captains meetings (Belichick notes that the team has yet to select captains this year) but, I always enjoy sharing my insights with James and he shares his in his own style…and it’s an effective style.”

On the impact of Hunter Henry’s shoulder injury on his development in New England:

“Hunter has participated in everything he can since he’s been here…so he has gained a good amount of experience. He is day-to-day, but we will continue to evaluate. With any veteran player, you need to prepare as best you can. Hunter is a smart guy, and when we get him back, we will work him into his pace and a schedule that fits his physical situation.”

On younger players moving into a ‘leadership’ role:

“I think We have a lot of players that fall into that category. That’s how leaders take shape on any team…based on their ability and their work ethic. If a player comes in, works hard, puts the team before himself, and plays well…that is the best kind of leadership that you can get. Players always are on different levels with that. But we do have a lot of players that I know have leadership qualities. They can lead in a variety of ways. Whether it be from age and experience, or performance…those are all good qualities to have.”

On Ryan Fitzpatrick