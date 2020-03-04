PatriotMaven
Reports: Conversation Between Tom Brady, Bill Belichick on Tuesday 'Didn't Go Well'

Devon Clements

The two greatest minds in New England Patriots history finally spoke via phone. But the conversation reportedly didn't go as well as everyone had hoped. 

According to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald and Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady spoke via a phone call on Tuesday, and according to Guregian, a source told her the conversation between the two of them "didn't go well" while also adding that their discussion overall "wasn't all that fruitful." Per Curran, Belichick apparently acted during the conversation as if Brady was "still under contract." 

While Brady still is technically under contract with New England until March 18, one has to think the 42-year-old QB wants his long-time head coach to act like that is no longer the case. Treating Brady like a free agent that needs to be courted is probably more of what the six-time Super Bowl champion wants. 

This didn't seem to be a good, first attempt by Belichick, who isn't known to be a very warm human being anyway. Hopefully the conversations going forward between the two of them are a bit more positive and productive. 

