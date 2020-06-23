PatriotMaven
Report: Tom Brady Denies NFLPA's Wishes, Holds Private Workout With Teammates

Devon Clements

Against the NFLPA's wishes, Tom Brady held a private workout with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates this week. 

On June 20 NFLPA Director Dr. Thom Mayer released a statement asking NFL players to refrain from participating in voluntary joint practices. Less than 24 hours later Brady was seen working out with his new teammates at Berkeley Preparatory School, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud.

On Tuesday, Brady led at least a dozen Bucs players onto a field at Berkeley Preparatory School for a two-hour workout that began around 7 a.m.

Wearing a helmet, shoulder pads and the orange non-contact jersey, Brady organized the usual assortment of passing drills at the private school that has become their offseason home. The practices have become routine during a time that players are not permitted at NFL team training facilities.

On the same day Dr. Thayer released his statement, a report surfaced that two Buccaneers players had tested positive for COVID-19. That's why Brady leading a workout this week is so troubling. 

As we have known Brady to be, he wants to be prepared and win football games right out of the game during his time with Tampa Bay. Because of that, he is shrugging off the suggestions from the player's association and continuing to work out with his teammates. 

