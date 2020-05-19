PatriotMaven
Tom Brady Conducts Workout With New Bucs Teammates

Devon Clements

Now that Florida has begun to lighten their stay-at-home restrictions they put in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tom Brady and his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates have begun to gather at a local school so they can begin forming an in-person relationship. 

Buccaneers players were seen gathering at Berkeley Preparatory School early Tuesday morning, which included Brady, wideouts Mike Evans and Scottie Miller, tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, running back Dare Ogunbowale and center Ryan Jensen, according to the Tampa Bay Times, who was on-scene for the workout. 

The group ran situational drills for about two hours Tuesday morning, which seemed to all be organized by the 42-year-old quarterback, per the Tampa Bay Times. After the session concluded, Brady and other Bucs player were seen resting in the bleachers, seemingly getting to know each other a bit better. 

If you want to view exclusive photos of the practice taken by the Tampa Bay Times, click here.

After 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers this offseason. While joining Tampa Bay brings about new changes and faces, there will be one very familiar face joining him this season. Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski - who announced his retirement in 2019 - decided to un-retire and requested he be traded to the Buccaneers. New England granted his wish, and was traded along with a seventh-round pick to Tampa Bay in exchange for a fourth-round pick. 

