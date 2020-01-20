Tom Brady Had 2nd-Most Merchandise Sales For NFL Player

New Englanders and fans of the Patriots have always had an affinity for quarterback Tom Brady, which is why he has led the NFL in merchandise sales for several years. However, while he is still one of the most popular players in the league, it's seems that he has lost his grasp of the league-lead in merchandise sales because of another AFC QB: Patrick Mahomes.

According to the NFLPA, Mahomes was no. 1 in merchandise sales for the period of March 1 - Nov. 30, 2019. No. 2 on the list was Brady, and the no. 3 on the list was Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Here are the top 10 players in merchandise sales for the aforementioned timeframe:

1) Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

2) Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

3) Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

4) Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

5) Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

6) Khalil Mack, EDGE, Chicago Bears

7) Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

8) Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

9) Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

10) Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Other Patriots found on the NFLPA's top 50 list were wideout Julian Edelman (21) and retired tight end Rob Gronkowski (48).

In more ways than one, Brady has unwillingly taken a backseat to Mahomes. The Chiefs' quarterback is representing the AFC in this season's Super Bowl, which is a game Brady has been a part of the last three seasons. Now, Brady has also been knocked off his throne for merchandise sales by a young, rising star in the league.