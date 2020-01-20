PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Tom Brady Had 2nd-Most Merchandise Sales For NFL Player

Devon Clements

New Englanders and fans of the Patriots have always had an affinity for quarterback Tom Brady, which is why he has led the NFL in merchandise sales for several years. However, while he is still one of the most popular players in the league, it's seems that he has lost his grasp of the league-lead in merchandise sales because of another AFC QB: Patrick Mahomes. 

According to the NFLPA, Mahomes was no. 1 in merchandise sales for the period of March 1 - Nov. 30, 2019. No. 2 on the list was Brady, and the no. 3 on the list was Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. 

Here are the top 10 players in merchandise sales for the aforementioned timeframe: 

1) Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

2) Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

3) Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

4) Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

5) Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

6) Khalil Mack, EDGE, Chicago Bears

7) Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

8) Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

9) Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

10) Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Other Patriots found on the NFLPA's top 50 list were wideout Julian Edelman (21) and retired tight end Rob Gronkowski (48). 

In more ways than one, Brady has unwillingly taken a backseat to Mahomes. The Chiefs' quarterback is representing the AFC in this season's Super Bowl, which is a game Brady has been a part of the last three seasons. Now, Brady has also been knocked off his throne for merchandise sales by a young, rising star in the league. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Titans Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees Announces Retirement

Former Patriots and current Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Devon Clements

What Did Patriots Fans Learn From Conference Championship Weekend?

What did Patriots fans learn from conference title weekend as they think ahead to the 2020 season?

Devon Clements

What Jimmy Garoppolo Learned From Tom Brady's Playoff Experience

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo spoke this past week about what he learned from Tom Brady that could help him prepare for playoff games.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Tom Brady 'Prepared' to Meet With Other Teams During Free Agency

A report Sunday morning suggests that Tom Brady will test free agency this offseason whether or not the Patriots come to him with a new offer beforehand.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Miss out on Potential WR Coach Replacement for Joe Judge

The Browns hired Chad O'Shea to be their new WR coach and passing game coordinator, which is a missed opportunity for the Patriots, who are still trying to replace Joe Judge.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Yahoo! Finance: Patriots' Robert Kraft is 7th Richest NFL Owner

A recent report by Yahoo! Finance lists Patriots owner Robert Kraft as the 7th richest owner in the NFL.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Ben Watson Says He Played With Torn Achilles This Season

Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson said on Instagram that he played through a torn achilles this season.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Jarrett Stidham Says He's Not Worried About Tom Brady's Future

Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham says he's not worried about what the future holds for Tom Brady. He's just focused on getting better.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Top 5 Underrated Patriots Players From 2019 Season

This article is intended to point out the players that showed up without much recognition during the Patriots' 2019 season.

Max McAuliffe

Stephon Gilmore to Participate in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore will be one of eight players to participate in this season's Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe