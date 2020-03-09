PatriotMaven
Tom Brady to Charlie Weis on Pending Free Agency: 'Nobody Knows Anything'

Devon Clements

All we have heard regarding Tom Brady’s decision offseason can be referred to as one word: rumors. There's been nothing from him directly as to whether he will stay with the New England Patriots, sign elsewhere, and which team he might sign with. That's what has lead to a flurry of speculation and guessing since the end of the 2019 season, because the 42-year-old QB is playing his cards close to his chest in terms of what teams he may want to sign with and which decision he is leaning towards. 

However, a former coach of Brady's gave us some insight recently as to how accurate some of the recent news is in terms of what teams are interested in the six-time Super Bowl champions and what his desires are as well. ESPN's Mike Reiss shared a quote from former Patriots coach Charlie Weis, who was on Sirius XM NFL Radio's "Opening Drive" and spoke about a recent conversation he had with Brady regarding his future. The overall message Brady gave Weis: "Nobody knows anything". 

"Former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis always had a direct, blunt way of delivering a message, and that has continued in his role as a co-host on Sirius XM NFL Radio's 'Opening Drive' program," Reiss wrote. “Weis has remained close with Brady, and in response to rampant speculation on Brady's future, he relayed the following on Thursday's show: 'I do have one bit of scoop for us. I've been texting with Tommy. I don't [usually] pass along these conversations, but one thing he told me -- 'Nobody knows anything. So anyone who is telling you they know, they don't know.' I'm not going through any other part of the conversation [but] I followed up and he said, 'Clean it up.' So I'm cleaning it up'"

It's not certain if what Brady said to Weis is in regards to which teams are interested in him, which teams he is interested in, or anything regarding his decision that is being reported as fact. He's probably referring to all of the above. 

With nine days left until free agency, we might not actually know anything about what’s going to play out in front of our eyes regarding Brady’s final destination. But if there’s one thing we know for certain: that won’t stop us from trying to guess where one of the biggest free agents of all-time will wind up. 

