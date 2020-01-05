PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Tom Brady Will 'Absolutely' Play in 2020

Devon Clements

Whether or not you like hearing it, the narrative has surfaced this week about the potential of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady not only playing his final snaps as a Patriot, but in the NFL on wild card weekend when New England takes on the Tennessee Titans. 

As a free agent in 2020, there has been speculation whether the 42-year-old would return to the Patriots next season, play for another team, or call it a career. 

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported during the pregame show Saturday night that Brady not playing in 2020 is off the table. 

"(Tom) Brady absolutely, positively will play football in 2020, I'm told. The only question is where. It remains to be seen if New England is still the best fit for him, and vice versa after nearly 20 years there," he said. "If Brady does move on, the LA Chargers hold a unique appeal as I reported earlier this season."

While Saturday's game vs. Tennessee could still be Brady's last game in New England, this report suggests that it won't be the last time we see him play football. That, of course, is still to be decided. Brady has said all along he wants to play until he's 45 years old, but his late-season struggles fed the narrative that he could be ready to retire.

The result of the game against the Titans could determine Brady's future with the Patriots, however. Due to lots of turnover anticipated to take place between the coaching staff and roster, New England heads into the offseason with a lot of questions, which could deter free agents from joining the team, especially if Brady has not made an official decision early in the free-agency window. 

It remains to be seen what exactly will transpire within the organization at all levels after the 2019 season, including with the best quarterback in NFL history.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stephon Gilmore Ends Regular Season as Front-Runner for Defensive Player of the Year

Sarah Weisberg

Despite Gilmore's lackluster Week 17 performance, he still leads the pack for DPOY.

How the Patriots should attack Ryan Tannehill, Titans' offense

Max McAuliffe

In the seventh edition of this series, we break down this week's Patriots matchup against the no. 6 seeded Tennessee Titans and their red-hot quarterback, Ryan Tannehill.

Patriots' Revenge Tour Starts with Titans on Wild Card Weekend

Devon Clements

The Patriots have been handed losses in recent memory by several AFC teams competing in the playoffs this season, which sets up a perfect opportunity for a revenge tour.

Patrick Chung Exits Wild Card Game vs. Titans With Injury

Devon Clements

Patriots safety Patrick Chung went to the locker room during the team's Wild Card game against the Titans late in the first quarter after being examined in the medical tent.

Jason McCourty Inactive for Wild Card Game vs. Titans

Devon Clements

McCourty has missed several games over the past two months because of a lingering groin injury.

Devon Clements

Here's a hype video posted by Tom Brady that'll make you want to run through a wall...

3 Patriots Selected to AP NFL All-Pro Team

Devon Clements

Stephon Gilmore was a unanimous selection.

3 Keys to a Patriots Victory in Wild Card Round vs. Titans

BJ Shea

What will the Patriots need to do to take down the red-hot Titans this weekend?

Former Patriots DL Richard Seymour Named as Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Devon Clements

Seymour spent eight seasons with the Patriots.

Julian Edelman, 5 Others Listed as Questionable for Wild Card Game vs. Titans

Devon Clements

New England had a third-straight day of perfect attendance at Thursday's practice.