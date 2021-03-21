The Five Biggest Patriots Stories of the Week

No team around the NFL made as much news in the opening days of free agency as the New England Patriots, as they reshaped their roster following their first losing season in 20 years.

But what moves stood out?

We rank the top five stories of the week.

1. Tight End Times Two

It was no great secret that the Patriots would try to land a top tight end in free agency, whether it be Hunter Henry of the L.A. Chargers or Jonnu Smith of the Tennessee Titans. There probably weren't many observers who expected them to sign both of them. But that's exactly what the Patriots did, and now they've gone from having the worst tight end situation in the NFL to perhaps the best.

2. Chung Calls It a Career

Safety Patrick Chung was maybe the most significant Patriots player to opt out of the 2020 season after linebacker Dont'a Hightower, but the idea of having him back in the secondary in 2021 vanished when he announced his retirement via Instagram. Chung is among many Patriots players who have left and then return, but no one had a more successful second tenure than him.

3. The Center Saga

There were a lot of potential scenarios that surfaced at the center position at the start of free agency after incumbent starter David Andrews decided to test the market. Having Ted Karras return after a year in Miami and having Andrews later re-sign probably wasn't high on the list of likely outcomes. But that's where we are, and the whole process has just given the Pats tremendous depth on what has the makings of one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.

4. The Jackson Tender

Of the 26 restricted free agents around the NFL who were extended qualifying offers, only one was given the first-round tender. And that was defensive back Darious Williams of the L.A. Rams, and not the Patriots' J.C. Jackson, who by most measures is a better player. The Patriots put a second-round tender on Jackson, which gives them the right to match any offer sheet or get a second-round pick as compensation if they decline. Opting for a second-round tender saved the Patriots on a one-year deal and maybe suggested the team is willing to let another team set the price for a long-term contract for Jackson, at which time they can decide whether it's something with which they're comfortable.

5. Back for More

Karras wasn't the only free agent returning to New England this week after a one-year stay in Miami because the same thing happened with linebacker Kyle Van Noy. That move certainly wasn't one many would have expected a month ago because while Karras signed only a one-year contract with the Dolphins last offseason, Van Noy got a four-year deal worth $51 million and his release after only one year certainly came as a surprise to many. In any event, Van Noy's return further bolsters a linebacker corps that will look very different with Hightower's return and the addition of free agent linebacker Matthew Judon.