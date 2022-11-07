BREAKING: Colts Fire Frank Reich After Embarrassing Patriots Loss

The Indianapolis Colts are officially looking for a new head coach after the team fired Frank Reich Monday morning. ESPN was the first to report the news.

The New England Patriots were partially responsible for Reich's dismissal after beating the Colts 26-3 lTast weekend. The Pats' defense totally smothered Indy, sacking quarterback Sam Ehlinger nine times - including three each from Josh Uche and Matthew Judon - and holding it to 0 of 14 on third down.

Said Reich after the game, "It starts with me on offense."

Reich led the Colts to a 3-5-1 record this season and a 40-33-1 record during his five-year tenure with the team. Last year, Reich signed an extension to coach the Colts until the 2026 season, meaning he still has four years left on the deal.

This isn't the first major decision the Colts have made this season. After trading for Matt Ryan this offseason the team benched him seven games into the season - despite being Top 10 in passing yards - in favor of second-year pro Ehlinger.

The fomrer Texas Longhorn has struggled since taking over as the starter in Week 8. Against the Pats, Ehlinger completed just 51.7 percent of his passes for 103 yards and an interception.

The team also fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady after Ehlinger's poor performance in Week 8. So now, the Colts are without an offensive coordinator, a head coach and a stable quarterback situation.

And the Patriots' loss was the last domino to push them over the edge.

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots