Antonio Brown on Playing With Tom Brady Again: 'We Would Like to Make It Happen'

Antonio Brown's recent media tour had him in studio with "The Breakfast Club" late this past week. During his interview, he spoke about many things, which included his mental health, Ben Roethlisberger, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Tom Brady.

Brown was asked about his time with the Patriots, and was asked specifically by co-host Charlamagne why he wanted to play with Brady again.

"You gotta have a relationship with a quarterback. Quarterback is everything. I just think Tom (Brady) is a special quarterback. His leadership, him affecting the guys around him, putting guys at peace and encouraging them to work as hard as he does."

The ex-Patriots receiver was also asked if he has kept in touch with Brady. Brown said he has. When asked if he has spoken with the 42-year-old quarterback about playing together again in the future, Brown said "we would like to make it happen."

It's hard to imagine that New England would entertain the idea of bringing back the troubled receiver that spent just 11 days with the Patriots before being released. Once a player burns their bridge with Patriots brass, there's no history that suggests amends can be made and a reunion can take place. But New England isn't the only place the Brown and Brady could player together again.

A recent report stated the Raiders are prepared to offer Brady a two-year $60 million deal when the tampering window opens on March 16. Brown also said on the "Load Management" podcast recently that he had spoken with Las Vegas' head coach Jon Gruden.

“I was just talking to Jon Gruden today, might I say,” said Brown. “I don’t know how it’s going to go, but who knows? And if they want to bring it back, we’ll think about it.”

When asked on "The Breakfast Club" if it's true the Raiders are considering bringing him back, Brown said "hopefully."

So, in what would be a wild scenario for the newly-moved Raiders lies the potential for a Las Vegas team that could have Brady throwing to Brown in 2020.

Brown told TMZ Sports this week that he plans on meeting with teams during the NFL Combine later this month. The NFL has yet to wrap up their investigation on Antonio Brown's sexual misconduct case, and Brown has said he has not been given a timetable on when he will receive a verdict from them. The league made it known during this past season that if any team were to sign Brown before their investigation was finished, he would be immediately put on the commissioner's exempt list. Nonetheless, the 31-year-old, former All-Pro receiver will try and convince teams that are in Indianapolis for the Combine that he is in a good place and can still play football at a high level.