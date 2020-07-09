Antonio Brown Posts Cryptic Message That Has Patriots Fans Going Crazy

Wednesday evening former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown had New England Patriots fans in a tizzy due to a cryptic post on Instagram.

The post was as simple as it gets, but it got everyone thinking. Brown posted a picture of himself in a Patriots uniform, and the caption was a siren emoji.

New England signed Brown to a one-year, $15 million contract on Sept. 7 last year. His stint with the team lasted one game before he was released after reports surfaced of him being involved in multiple incidents, two of which involved sexual assault.

Ever since his release there has been speculation that he could return to the NFL, and potentially the Patriots, once he was cleared by the NFL after they did their own investigation into the incidents. The league has yet to wrap up that investigation.

If for some reason New England was interested in Brown and the two agreed to a veteran-minimum deal, Brown would only take up $277,500 in cap space, according to Patriots cap expert Miguel Benzan. That's a number that New England can take on now that they restructured running back Rex Burkhead's contract and have $1.24 million in available cap space.