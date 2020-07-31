PatriotMaven
Report: Free-Agent WR Antonio Brown Suspended for 8 Games

Devon Clements

The NFL has finally administered their punishment for Antonio Brown. 

The former All-Pro receiver has been suspended for eight games for violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, according to the Washington Post's Robert Klemko. 

Brown's suspension will begin Week 1 regardless of if he signs with a team by then. 

The suspension given to Brown stems from a couple incidents, one of which involved a physical altercation between Brown, his trainer, Glenn Holt, and a moving company truck driver after Brown refused to pay a $4,000 fee to the moving company for their services. Court documents obtained by TMZ state that the moving company was hired by Brown to move his belongings from his home in California to his residence in Florida. Brown allegedly threw a rock at the company's truck, denting and doing paint damage to the vehicle, and also physically assaulted the driver of the car. After the truck driver left Brown's house in Hollywood, FL, he returned later once Brown had paid the moving company's fee.

However, when the driver returned and Brown still refused to pay for the damage done to the truck, another physical altercation ensued, which left the driver injured, the items in the back of the truck damage, and Brown's trainer, Holt, being arrested for a felony burglary with battery charge. Brown then had an arrest warrant issued for him once he refused to communicate with police, who wanted to speak with him about the incident.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero also added that Brown's next hearing in the civil suit, which pertains to sexual assault and sexual harassment allegations levied by his former trainer, is scheduled for Sept. 15. So although right now Brown is suspended for eight games, that number could be increased based on the verdict of his next hearing. 

Given his availability for the upcoming season, it's hard to imagine that a team will sign Brown before the regular season begins. However, if his next hearing doesn't result in additional games being tacked on to his suspension, my bet is that there will be a few teams that could look to make use of his services later in the year if they find themselves injury stricken at the receiver position or if they have roster spots available due to COVID-19. 

