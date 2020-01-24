Report: Antonio Brown Turned Himself in to Police Following Arrest Warrant

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown turned himself in to police Thursday night at Broward County Jail following an arrest warrant being issued for him stemming from an incident between Brown, his trainer, Glenn Holt, and a moving company truck driver, according ESPN's Cameron Wolfe.

Per Wolfe, Brown showed up to Broward County Jail last night, accompanied by friends and lawyers, in a turquoise suit at about 10 p.m. ET.

Brown is facing charges of felony burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Brown's Lawyer, Eric Schwartzreich, told Wolfe that Brown would be staying the night in jail, while also confirming that there would be a bond hearing Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Broward County Courthouse.

The charges on Brown were caused by a physical altercation between Brown and a moving company truck driver after Brown refused to pay a $4,000 fee to the moving company for their services. Court documents obtained by TMZ state that the moving company was hired by Brown to move his belongings from his home in California to his residence in Florida. Brown allegedly threw a rock at the company's truck, denting and doing paint damage to the vehicle, and also physically assaulted the driver of the car. After the truck driver left Brown's house in Hollywood, FL, he returned later once Brown had paid the moving company's fee.

However, when the driver returned and Brown still refused to pay for the damage done to the truck, another physical altercation ensued, which left the driver injured, the items in the back of the truck damage, and Brown's trainer, Holt, being arrested for a felony burglary with battery charge. Brown then had an arrest warrant issued for him once he refused to communicate with police, who wanted to speak with him about the incident.