Browns WR Could Emerge as Patriots Trade Target
The New England Patriots are largely expected to be sellers at the NFL trade deadline, and I mean, the reasoning is obvious.
The Patriots are just 1-5 and are in complete rebuilding mode, so it would absolutely make sense for them to trade some veterans for draft capital.
However, New England may also want to consider making some shrewd acquistions in the coming weeks to bolster its roster moving forward.
One potential trade target is Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore.
The Browns have already dealt Amari Cooper, and with Moore slated to hit free agency after the season, they may ultimately move him as well.
Let's face it: the Pats need some weapons for Drake Maye, and although they can just sign Moore outright in March, it would behoove them to provide Maye with some help now.
Maye just made his first start last weekend, and while he showed flashes of brilliance, it was also clear that he lacked legitimate receivers at his disposal.
Moore is definitely not a No. 1 option, but he hauled in 59 receptions for 640 yards and a couple of touchdowns a year ago. He would instantly become one of the Patriots' top wide outs behind DeMario Douglas, and his ability to stretch the field would be a major boon to Maye.
On top of that, the cost to acquire Moore would likely be minimal. New England may be able to nab the 24-year-old for a late-round draft pick, which would absolutely be worth it.
The Pats may actually move receivers like Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton in the coming weeks, but they should also be looking to add pieces when the right opportunity presents itself.
Moore would unquestionably represent a very viable option, and a smart one at that.
