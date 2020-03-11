PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

All Signs Point Towards Buccaneers 'Going All In' on Tom Brady

Devon Clements

It all started at the NFL Combine with Bruce Arians. When asked by Greg Auman of The Athletic who's an example of a quarterback Arians would pick up the phone for to gauge their interest in joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he said Tom Brady. 

Earlier this week, ESPN's Dianna Russini said that Tampa Bay "would love" to have Brady as their quarterback, and would give him everything "he needs, wants." 

Now, a Buccaneers insider has doubled-down on the reported interest in Brady that is coming out of Tampa Bay.

"If we reach the legal free-agent tampering period Monday at noon and Brady is behind Door No. 2, Bruce Arians and the Glazer family will try to kick that sucker down for Touchdown Tommy," Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud wrote on Wednesday. "This is not hype. It’s hope. This is fact, not fantasy. This is the plan. This is the Bucs’ play.

"At high noon, the legal free agency tampering period will commence and Brady’s agent, Donald Yee, will have the Bucs on call waiting."

With less than a week to go before the legal tampering period begins, there seems to be only one team that has a strong desire to coax Tom Brady away from New England: the Buccaneers. A week ago it seemed like the Titans were in that conversation as well, but unless contract negotiations fall through with Ryan Tannehill, or if they don't franchise tag him, Tennessee seems intent on making Tannehill their starting QB moving forward. The Raiders and Chargers have also been rumored to be interested in Brady's services, but they can't offer the same things Bill Belichick and Arians can. 

If the Brady sweepstakes comes down to a head-to-head matchup between the Buccaneers and Patriots, a strong case can be made that Tampa Bay can win that fight. With $84 million in available cap space, an explosive offense that has Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate and Ronald Jones, and Arians as their head coach, the Buccaneers are a good QB away from competing for a championship. Package that together with warm weather, no taxes and a sizable contract for the 42-year-old QB, and there is a lot the Buccaneers can offer Brady that New England can't. 

Because of that, it will take some hardcore assurances from Belichick to convince Brady to stick around while the Patriots try to acquire offensive talent via free agency and the draft. But it's hard to believe that will be enough. 

As Russini and others have reported in the past, Brady also wants a say in roster and play-calling decisions going forward with any team that he signs with. If a team like the Buccaneers wants to sign Brady, then they must already have a plan in place for Brady to be able to have a say in those decisions. As for New England - who is run by one of the greatest head coaches of all-time - are they ready to let Brady have a say in how things are run? That remains to be seen. 

We are now down to a matter of days before Brady hits free agency for the first time in his two-decade career. And it looks more clear now than ever that there is at least one team ready to make one helluva pitch to the greatest quarterback of all-time. Unfortunately for New England fans, it's not the Patriots. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Wide Receivers Patriots Could Target in Free Agency

A list of five wide receivers the Patriots could potentially target in free agency.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Patriots Hire Ex-Browns Assistant GM Eliot Wolf as Consultant

New England adds some experience to their personnel department ahead of free agency and the NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

Report: Rob Gronkowski Close to Finalizing Deal with WWE

Gronkowski is close to making a comeback to professional sports. But this time he won't be playing football.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Dolphins Submit Rule Proposal to Eliminate Loophole Used by Patriots, Titans Last Season

The Dolphins don't want to become a victim of this loophole when they face clock-killing Bill Belichick in 2020.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Great article by Warren Sharp about the Patriots and how they acquire so many compensatory draft picks.

Max McAuliffe

Harrison Bryant would be an interesting target for the Patriots. He would be attainable with all the new compensatory picks acquired.

Max McAuliffe

Lions Hire Former Patriot Ty Warren as Coaching Assistant

Matt Patricia continues to fill his staff with former Patriots players.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Awarded League-High 4 Compensatory Picks For 2020 NFL Draft

New England makes out on the compensatory formula once again.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Former Patriots CB Aquib Talib had quite the take on what he feels Tom Brady will do this offseason:

Devon Clements

Why Patriots Aren’t to Blame for Lack of Negotiations with Tom Brady

It appears that the ball is in Tom’s court, which might explain why there haven’t been any negotiations that have taken place (that we know of) between Brady and the Patriots until this point.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe