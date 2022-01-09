Bye-Bye, Bye: Chiefs’ Victory Ensures Patriots Will Play on Wild Card Weekend

While the New England Patriots are set to return to the postseason after a one-year absence, they will not be doing so with the benefit of an additional week off.

Entering this weekend, the Pats had a chance, albeit a slim one, to claim the top spot in the AFC. However, their hopes for doing so ended on Saturday evening due to the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field. Despite trailing into the fourth quarter, linebacker Nick Bolton gave the Chiefs a 26-21 lead on an 86-yard fumble return for the touchdown. Kansas City held on for the 28-24 victory, improving to 12-5 on the 2021 season. If the Houston Texans are able to upset the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the Chiefs will take the first-round playoff bye.

As for the Patriots, who needed the Chiefs to lose to keep their hopes for the top seed alive, their first-round opponent will be determined by what happens Sunday among AFC contenders. At present, the odds favor the Pats taking on either the Buffalo Bills or the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Patriots are still clinging to slim hopes of capturing the Division crown. Should the Pats be able to earn a victory over Miami on Sunday, the New York Jets would need to defeat the Buffalo Bills. In that scenario, New England would claim the AFC East title. The Bills, on the other hand, would win the division with a victory over the Jets, as they would finish the season with a better record in the AFC East than New England.

The Patriots and Dolphins will kick off from Hard Rock Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET.