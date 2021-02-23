Cam Newton on if He'd Re-Join Patriots: Hell Yes

Newton believes a year in the Patriots system would help immensely if he were to return for a second season in New England.

Cam Newton's first year with the New England Patriots left much to be desired. But that hasn't deterred the former MVP quarterback from wanting to run it back with the six-time Super Bowl champions.

Joining the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast, Newton was asked by former Patriots running back and podcast co-host Fred Taylor if he would be willing to re-join New England in 2021.

"Yes," Newton said, as transcribed by NESN. "Hell yes."

After an exchange between Newton and former NFL wideout Chad Johnson, Newton went on to explain how a year in the system could benefit Newton next season.

“They know me. Doughboy (N’Keal Harry) knows me. Jakobi (Meyers) knows me. Bud (Damiere Byrd) knows me. The young tight ends (Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene) know me. The younger guys that are going to come in — ‘this is how Cam reacts.’

“We’re still trying to flush out the 20 years of how it used to be (in New England), and I’m going in and I’m saying, ‘Well, that’s not me.’ “

While Newton would not discuss whether him and the Patriots have discussed a reunion, Newton did say "there's always a chance of everything" when asked if there's a chance he would re-sign with New England.

With March right around the corner, the Patriots do not have a starting quarterback for the 2021 season yet. However, free agency is a couple weeks away and the NFL Draft is in April.

Even though New England has upwards of $60 million to spend during free agency, based on the names that will be available, we shouldn't expect the Patriots to spend big money at the quarterback position. Either signing a mid-tier quarterback, trading for one and drafting another player at the position seem like the most logical moves at this point.