Newton, Jones Likely to Play in Preseason Opener - What to Expect from the Patriots QBs

The Patriots are set to host the Washington Football Team in their first preseason game of 2021 on Thursday, August 12 at Gillette Stadium.

Preseason football returns to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts on Thursday evening, August 12.

For the first time since 2019, fans will be in attendance as the team takes the field for continued preparation for the 2021 NFL season. With the Pats set to take on the Washington Football Team. Washington head coach Ron Rivera has stated that he intends to play his starters for a notable period.

Conversely, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported (through a source) that quarterbacks Cam Newton and Mac Jones are both expected to play in Thursday night's preseason opener.

While the amount of playing time each quarterback will see is still a matter of conjecture, Patriots fans should expect to see both Newton and Jones in action, for at least a few series.

As the eyes of Patriots fandom set squarely on the continuation of the quarterback competition, here is a look at what to watch for, as New England and Washington prepare to face off on Thursday evening.

Cam Newton

With Patriots head coach Bill Belichick declaring him as the starting quarterback on more than one occasion, Newton should be expected to take the opening snaps. From the outset of training camp, the Pats projected starter has looked more comfortable under pressure. He has been running the patriots offense with a greater sense of command than he did last season. He has also developed a seemingly greater synergy with receivers Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers. Overall, Newton’s arm has looked stronger, thus leading to a greater amount of completions.

Despite demonstrating the ability to shed the ball a bit more rapidly, he is still holding the ball a bit too long in some instances. Should the 32-year-old hope to secure the starting job, he must make faster reads and improve his timing and delivery. Washington is once again expected to field one of the most formidable front sevens in the league in 2021. Although starters such as defensive ends Montez Sweat and Chase Young may see limited playing time, Newton is the likely choice to take snaps against Washington’s top options. The District’s coaching staff should adequately test him in this area by showing him different formations. Though Newton will be tempted to counteract that by using his legs to extend the play, he will need to demonstrate that his arm (combined with solid decision-making) can be just as effective of a weapon.

Mac Jones

The Patriots offense is at its best when operating under a timing-based system, predicated on vertical routes and completions from quick, accurate throws. Throughout training camp, Mac Jones has been quite effective at running this type of offense. While Jones has had his highs and lows in practice, he continues to impress with his ability to process the play quickly and make anticipatory throws. The 22-year-old has had some impressive touchdown strikes that were delivered accurately and on-time. More often than not, he has looked every bit the part of a starting NFL quarterback.

However, it is important to remember that Jones is still a rookie. As such, he is continuing to learn pro-level object reads and multiple level progressions. With Washington as his first test, Jones should expect to see several complex looks and more aggressive defensive schemes. Preseason contests mean a more rapid pace, the need for greater field awareness and most of all, contact. This automatically enhances the level of competition. For Mac Jones, this first preseason game could be quite the rookie initiation.