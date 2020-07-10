Cam Newton has continued to hook up with his new receiving corps a few thousand miles away from 1 Patriot Place.

Newton and New England Patriots second-year wideout N’Keal Harry met up in Los Angeles for a throwing session at UCLA’s Drake Stadium on Thursday.

The newly-signed New England quarterback also practiced there with his former NFC South division rival and new teammate, Mohamed Sanu, recently.

With Phillip Dorsett now on the Seattle Seahawks, Harry and Sanu are the second and fourth most productive receivers returning to New England next year. Newton has yet to work out with 10-year Patriot veteran Julian Edelman or 2019 UDFA Jakobi Meyers.

One of the tight ends fighting for the starting job in New England, Devin Asiasi, was the Patriots’ third round pick out of UCLA in April. Asiasi, who racked up 641 yards on 44 receptions with the Bruins in 2019, has also yet to join in on Newton’s one-on-one workout sessions on the Westside of LA.

The new Patriots quarterback hasn’t only been linking up with his new teammates out in Westwood, however.

Harry and Newton were joined by rapper Blueface, who took some reps at quarterback during the Thursday workout.

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has also met up with Newton at UCLA multiple times – once on July 3, which led to a pickup soccer game with the school’s men’s soccer team, and again on Thursday with Harry and Blueface.