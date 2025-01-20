Bengals Hire Two Patriots Coaches
The New England Patriots coaching turnover continues.
According to a team release, the Cincinnati Bengals have brought Patriots' offensive line coach Scott Peters onto their staff, along with assistant offensive line coach Michael McCarthy — effectively leaving two more vacancies on New England's offensive staff.
Peters and McCarthy spent just one season with the Patriots staff in 2024 under Jerod Mayo as the lead minds behind the offensive line — a unit that struggled consistently throughout the year. New England ranked sixth in the NFL for sacks at 52.
The Patriots also parted ways with four other offensive coaches earlier last week, including running backs coach Taylor Embree, wide receivers coach Tyler Hughes, assistant wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood, and tight ends coach Bob Bicknell. Now, new head coach Mike Vrabel will be tasked with making more additions to the offensive side of the ball, this time in the trenches.
New England's offense needs a major overhaul. The Patriots ranked 30th in scoring offense and 31st in yards, marking a major need for change.
With the acquisition of Vrabel and likely his new offensive coaching regime, time will tell if this group can make the changes necessary to push the needle forward on that side of the ball in 2024.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!