Conflicting Reports: Patriots’ Bill Belichick Accepts North Carolina Job?
New England Patriots legendary head coach Bill Belichick has been one of the hottest names in sports media over the last week. With the reports of his interest and interviews with the North Carolina Tar Heels, things have gotten a bit crazy.
It doesn't seem like that craziness is going anywhere anytime soon.
As questions continue to linger regarding Belichick's future, a new report has suggested that he has agreed to become North Carolina's next head coach. However, there are conflicting reports.
Ollie Connolly of Guardian US has reported that Belichick has agreed to become the Tar Heels' next head coach. He has reportedly sent North Carolina a 400-page "organization bible" and will know their response within the next 24 hours.
Following up that report, NFL insider Jordan Schultz has reported that Belichick does not have an agreement in place with the Tar Heels.
This thing could go either way at this point in time.
With how much smoke has been surrounding the Patriots' legend and North Carolina, it seems very likely that he could accept the job. He has even opened up about how interested he is by going into depth about being a college football head coach on the "Pat McAfee Show."
However, for right now, there is no official word known about the status of his stance about the Tar Heels' job. He may very well have agreed to become their head coach, but no deal will be done until both sides have accepted the terms.
Only time will tell, but it sure sounds like this situation between Belichick and North Carolina is heating up fast.
Expect to continue to hear reports and speculation about Belichick's future. A decision could very well be coming soon if Connolly's report is accurate.
All of that being said, all fans can do is wait patiently for concrete news.
