Patriots' Most Important Contract Extension Candidate Unveiled
The New England Patriots have done their fair share of retaining their own talent over the course of this NFL offseason, but they may not be done when it comes to contract talks.
While impactful guys on the roster from last season like Mike Onwenu, Christian Barmore, Kendrick Bourne, Kyle Dugger, and more have all been brought back for next season and onwards, New England still has a notable cornerstone that needs a new deal ahead of next offseason before he has a chance to hit the open market.
The big name is question is two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon, who's been one of the focal points of this defensive unit since joining aboard in 2021.
When dishing out each team's most pressing extension candidate, Bleacher Report's Ryan Fowler kept it simple for New England, detailing Judon as the most significant guy to lock up long-term.
Here's the breakdown from Fowler surrounding the contract situation between Judon and the Patriots:
"The desire to keep Matthew Judon in town has been one of New England's worst kept secrets. The team leader in all major pass rushing categories since his arrival in 2021, Judon's presence has been invaluable to a Patriots roster that has declined in the past few seasons... At 31 years old, Judon enters 2024 in the final year of his contract. While age could impact his potential deal in both length and financial terms, Judon has remained persistent in expressing his desire to stay in New England."- Ryan Fowler, Bleacher Report
This front seven is a massively different group when Judon is in the fold. He was sidelined for the majority of last season due to a bicep injury, but can now look ahead for a fully healthy 2024, and a year in which he can return back to his previous Pro Bowl levels.
Judon's best season with the Patriots came during 2022 when he finished top ten in Defensive Player of the Year voting with totals of 60 tackles, 15.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
Having that dominant presence back on the defensive front will be an extremely valuable acquisition for New England, and could ultimately be the key to getting this group ranking as a top-ten unit on that side of the ball once again.
However, a massive question mark still looms over what's to come with his contract talks. Signs seem to indicate mutual interest in seeing an agreement come to form, but given that the process has extended a bit closer to training camp than expected, the two parties still might have some work to do in their negotiations.
As New England nears closer to the coming regular season, expect talks to ramp up surrounding the future of Judon in Foxboro.
