Curiosity for the Cats? Jones Lauds Panthers’ as ‘One of the Top Defenses of the NFL’

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had what might be best described as a ‘serviceable’ performance in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Though the Pats would return to .500 for the first time since Week Two, the rookie was not the primary (or arguably even the secondary reason) for the team’s success in Week Eight. Jones finished the day by throwing for 218 yards; with neither a touchdown pass, nor an interception. Rather, the win would largely be credited to standouts such as running back Damien Harris, kicker Nick Folk and safety Adrian Phillips, who earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors on Wednesday.

While Jones is more than happy to heap praise upon his teammates for their stellar performances on Sunday, he also realizes that he must elevate his game heading into New England’s Week Nine matchup with the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers boast a defense that is solid at all three levels, particularly against the pass. Despite losing some valuable pieces in their secondary to injury (including rookie Jaycee Horn, Juston Burris and Myles Hartsfield) the Panthers’ defensive backfield has allowed an average of just 189 yards per game through the air. Safeties Jeremy Chinn and Sean Chandler solidify the back end of the secondary. At cornerback, former Patriot and 2019 Defensive Player of the year, Stephon Gilmore, joins C.J. Henderson, A.J. Bouye, Donte Jackson and Keith Taylor. In his Panther’s debut last week, Gilmore played on 17 defensive snaps, earning a game-securing interception with 1:58 remaining in Carolina’s victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Needless to say, Jones will have his hands full on Sunday against a versatile and talented secondary. Not only are the Panthers capable of keeping receivers at bay, but their stingy play in the open field helps to facilitate Carolina’s persistent pass rush. As someone that is no stranger to taking his share of hits, Jones knows exactly how potent the Panthers can be in pursuing the quarterback.

They have a bunch of talented players, and they do a good job with their scheme,” Jones told reporters on Wednesday. “They're all hard-nose football players that, you know, come ready to work, and you can see it on the film. They're coming to hit, and they're doing their job, and they play together, and they rally to the ball, so this is definitely one of the top defenses of the NFL. No doubt, and we’ve got to be ready to go. It should be a good experience to just go down there and have fun and go against a really good team.

Carolina employs a versatile defensive front, predicated on applying pressure. Their preventive unit has 21 sacks on the season, led by linebacker Haason Reddick’s 7.5, with defensive end Brian Burns credited with 4.5. They can certainly make life difficult for the quarterback. However, the Patriots pass protection has demonstrated marked improvement over the past couple of weeks. Jones has been sacked just twice over the last two games. Still, Jones and the Patriots realize that there is still notable work to be done. In Week Eight, the Chargers were able to get some pressure on Jones, which caused him to exhibit some atypical indecision and inaccuracy. The Alabama product knows that he will need to handle the rush more effectively in Week Nine.

“I think, obviously, they do a great job creating negative plays and disrupting the quarterback with their edge guys, and the defensive line,” Jones said. “They have great linebackers and really good cover players, so they got you gloved. When you watch the film, there's sometimes not a lot of people open. They do a really good job with that. It's a group effort, and you can tell that they have really good leadership on their team. They have some young guys and old guys, but the leadership is there, and they play together, and they communicate really well.”

Throughout his eight-game professional career, Jones has exhibited leadership, command and poise in directing the Patriots offense. While the Panthers present formidable challenges, the 23-year-old realizes that he must continue to perform and improve in the moment, in order to lead his team into a possible push for the playoffs:

"You just gotta focus on the process of having a good week and just trying to do things the right way,” Jones said of his preparations for Sunday.

The Patriots and Panthers are set for a 1:00pm kickoff on Sunday from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.