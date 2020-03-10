Data Simulation Shows How Tom Brady Would Fare on Titans

One of the most intriguing ways to project how a player will perform on the field in this era of technology is data. It allows us to use projection models to predict how circumstances will play out in real time. And as of 2020, it's the perfect way to gauge how Tom Brady will perform in a non-Patriots uniform.

SportLine used their Advanced Data Simulation to project how Brady and Ryan Tannehill would perform in a Titans uniform next season, and unsurprisingly the data shows that Tennessee would be better off with the 42-year-old QB leading their offense.

Here's the data that SportLine's Advanced Data Simulation gave for the Titans' QB situation in 2020:

Wins

Brady: 9.8

Tannehill: 9.1

Win AFC South:

Brady: 59.0%

Tannehill: 48.6%

Make Playoffs

Brady: 72.0%

Tannehill: 60.0%

Win AFC Championship

Brady: 8.5%

Tannehill: 4.7%

Though the win totals for the regular season wouldn't be that different with each quarterback at the helm, the postseason is where Brady unquestionably has the edge and makes Tennessee's team more of a contender. It's unknown how the simulation plays out Derrick Henry's situation. One has to think that if he leaves during free agency it makes the team's overall chances of making another extended playoff run in 2020 much more difficult.

This model does give us a bit of an idea as to why the Titans may be interested in signing Brady. As a team that is young, talented, has a bit of cap space to work with ($47 million, according to Spotrac) and has a former Patriot as their head coach, having Brady as their QB could give the Titans the edge they need to compete for a championship in the near future. Now it's up to Tennessee to convince the 42 year old that they are in a position to win a championship, and that their situation right now is better than what's going on in New England. We will see over the next week or so if they are able to do that.