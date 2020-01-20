PatriotMaven
Titans Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees Announces Retirement

Devon Clements

Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator and former Patriot Dean Pees has announced his retirement from the NFL via the team's Twitter account. 

Pees has spent the last two seasons as the Titans' defensive coordinator. Before that he was the Ravens' defensive coordinator (2012-17) and the Patriots' defensive coordinator (2006-09). Pees was one of eight defensive coordinators in NFL history to coach in a Super Bowl for two different teams. 10 out of the 12 years he was a DC in the NFL his defenses finished top 12 in the league. 

This season, Pees was able to make the most out of his defense in Tennessee, which helped the team advance to the AFC Championship as the no. 6 seed in the postseason. Pees got to close out his coaching career on the staff of one of his former players, Mike Vrabel. 

