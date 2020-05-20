Devin, Jason McCourty Named Finalists For 2020 Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Sports Award

The McCourty twins find themselves being recognized for their outstanding work off the field.

Devin and Jason McCourty have been named finalists for ESPN's 2020 Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Sports Award, according to Patriots.com. The award is given to athletes "who have become community leaders, creating a positive impact while embodying the principles that made Ali a legend in and out of the ring – confidence, conviction, dedication and respect."

The veteran defensive backs have been a pillar in their communities over the past decade, with Jason recently bringing his efforts to New England over the past two years. Devin has advocated for criminal justice reform and has stressed the importance of educating children during his time in The Players Coalition. Both of them have written an op-ed together to address educational inequality throughout the commonwealth of Massachusetts.

They have also done their diligence in helping non-profits and programs in New England that support various civic and social causes, and have raised millions of dollars through those programs, along with other funds and efforts they have helped or put together themselves.

Devin and Jason are nominated alongside Nelson Cruz of the Minnesota Twins, Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Maya Moore of the Minnesota Lynx, and Titus O'Neill of the WWE. The winner of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award will choose a charity to receive $100,000, and ESPN will donate $25,000 to a charity of each finalists' choice.

Each of the nominees will be featured on ESPN for their work throughout the week of June 15, and the winner of the award will be announced on June 21 during the ESPYS.