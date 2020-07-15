PatriotMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Devin McCourty: We Need to Let Cam Newton Be Himself

Sam Minton

The signing of Cam Newton was interesting for a multitude of reasons. That will always be the case when you bring in a new quarterback. Especially when that quarterback is replacing Tom Brady.

We all know how talented Newton is on the field. But he also has a glowing personality. You can see his smile through his helmet miles away. That is something that can seem contrary to the "Patriot Way." Fun isn't necessarily the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the Patriots and their head coach Bill Belichick. But then again, this is the same team that had Rob Gronkowski and his eccentric touchdown celebrations, and Brady, who wasn't afraid to show his emotion after a big play. 

Some critics have wondered how Newton will fit in New England and if his personality will clash with the team. We saw the same argument when New England brought in Randy Moss and that seemed to turn out well. The Patriots almost ended up with another Super Bowl ring. 

Patriots safety and captain Devin McCourty isn't worried about Newton's bold bravado. He believes that the Patriots need to embrace Newton's personality and learn from him.

"I think our quarterback room got better when Cam joined the team," McCourty told Sports Illustrated this week. "He is a veteran guy, he has played a lot of football, he's won an MVP, he's played in a Super Bowl. So I think those are all the things we can learn from him. Great intangibles, understands the game, he's played at a high level for years, and I think we gotta use that. We got to use his personality, who he is as a person, let him be himself, and I think we all have to grow from that."

The six-time Super Bowl champions seem to be embracing Newton's personality based on the hype video they posted, which welcomed Superman to the team. 

McCourty and the defense will be able to learn a lot from Newton once they are able to practice together. Newton is an experienced read-option quarterback. He can give new and unique insights from a mental and physical aspect into the offensive system that has become very popular in the NFL.

Newton will likely also be a leader in the locker room. As McCourty mentioned, he has the experience and knows what it takes to win. Cam Newton isn't some no-name scrub; he is a former NFL MVP.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots Players Conduct Private Workout With Training Camp Around the Corner

Training camp is slated to begin on July 28.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

Patriots to Host 'About' 20 Percent Capacity at Gillette Stadium, Pending Approval

Face coverings will also be required by fans who attend the games.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Cam Newton Addresses 'Elephant in the Room' as He Seeks to Succeed Tom Brady

Newton knows he can bring something to the table that Brady couldn't.

Devon Clements

Patriots Voted as Least Trustworthy Front Office

Agents don't like dealing with Belichick. Can you blame them?

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

If You Just Want to Watch Football, McCourty Twins Think You Should Take 2020 Off

"Guys have a burning passion for change, and nothing will get in the way."

Devon Clements

Are Patriots a Dark Horse to Sign Jadeveon Clowney?

Gaining some extra cap space over the weekend could help the Patriots sign one of the league's top pass rushers.

Max McAuliffe

Devin, Jason McCourty Share Frustration, Concerns About 2020 Season

"As players, how do we decide what is best for us and our families when we don’t know what we’re walking into?"

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Joe Cardona weighs in on Washington name change

Max McAuliffe

Jarrett Stidham, Mohamed Sanu Seen Working Out Together

Training camp is set to begin in a little over two weeks.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: WR Terrelle Pryor Has Spoken to Patriots About Returning to NFL

"I can still play," Pryor says. "And, I can still make plays and dominate. I know that."

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements