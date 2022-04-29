NFL Draft: Best Available Day 2 Players for Patriots?

Here is a list of the top players that are available in the 2022 NFL Draft for Day 2

Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books, but it doesn't stop there. Plenty of talented prospects are still available to be drafted in the next six rounds. Wondering who your team could be looking to draft? Here is a list of the top players that are remaining.

1. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Dean, although a tad bit undersized, is a linebacker with excellent instincts and play-making ability. He is really good against the run and is typically two steps ahead of everyone on the field. He has outstanding speed and range. This is a tremendous value for any team that takes him in the second round.

2. Andrew Booth Jr., CB,

Booth is an athletic, quick-footed cornerback with excellent ball skills. In press coverage, he does a nice job of staying in the hip pocket of the wideout. He is fluid to open up and has enough speed to stay in phase versus vertical routes. He's very good on balls thrown in front of him. Overall, Booth has the potential to become a solid number No. 2 cornerback.

3. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Willis is the most physically gifted quarterback prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft. He is a quarterback with elite arm strength and play-making ability. He has the most upside on any QB in this class.

4. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Hall is a big, smooth runner with impressive patience and balance. On top of that, he is good in pass protection. He was the Big 12 leading rusher with 1,472 yards and 23 total touchdowns which led to him being named the Big 12 offensive player of the year. All in all, he has an ideal skill set for today's game.

5. Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State

Ebiketie is a long framed edge rusher with a nonstop motor. Overall, Ebiketie is a skilled pass rusher who should rack up pressures and sacks while he learns to play the run with more consistency.

6. David Ojabo, OLB, Michigan

Ojabo was a very productive edge rusher for the Wolverines in spite of sharing playing time. He has the ideal size and explosiveness for the position. Unfortunately, his 2022 season is now in doubt after he suffered a torn Achilles at Michigan's pro day. On the bright side, he should bounce back thanks to modern medicine.

7. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Gordon is a good athlete who plays with physicality. He has great play speed and is very instinctive in off coverage. Against the run, he is often used as a blitzer. In coverage, he has the athleticism and hips to be a starting outside corner.

8. Boye Mafe, OLB, Minnesota

Mafe is a soaring edge rusher with a desirable blend of speed and power. He steadily improved throughout the season. Long-term, Mafe is still a raw prospect, but he’s trending in the right direction and provides double-digit sack upside.

9. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

Watson is an excellent athlete with impressive speed, agility, and body control. For a taller receiver, he is notably dynamic and displays the ability to consistently win against man coverage. In the passing game, he is extremely tough to cover.

10. Skyy Moore. WR, Western Michigan

Moore has unparalleled quickness, play strength, and route-running skills. He split his time between lining up outside and in the slot. He has strong hands to attack the ball and he's very tough after the catch. He has excellent top speed when he gets in the open field. He should emerge as a dangerous playmaker early on in his career.

11. Travis Jones, DT, UConn

Jones is a big, dominant defensive tackle with unforeseen quickness. Against the pass, he can generate immediate knock-back and collapse the pocket. Against the run, he is vigorous versus both single and double teams. He can sink his weight and resist pressure on angle blocks.

12. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Ridder was a proven winner at Cincinnati, losing just six games in a 50-start career. He has a strong arm and good ball placement. He can make throws to all three levels of the field. Ridder has the speed to extend plays, which should help him at the next level.

13. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

Walker is a strong, compact runner with remarkable burst. He shines running between the tackles. He is patient and explodes through the line of scrimmage. He wasn't much of a threat in the passing game, where he was utilized primarily on screens and check-downs. Overall, Walker is a dynamic runner with plenty of growth potential in the passing game.

14. Logan Hall, DE, Houston

Hall is a disruptive interior pass-rusher who excels at overwhelming interior offensive linemen with explosive power. As a run defender, Hall shines when he gets opportunities to shoot gaps. He is an explosive athlete that plays with a high motor.

15. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

McBride is competitive when the ball is in the air and excels on contested catches. He has the speed to make plays down the seam and is strong after the catch. He's also an operative blocker.

16. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Corral's release is lightning quick, and he gets good zip on his passes. His deep accuracy is hit or miss, but coaches will work on that. In 2021 he completed 68% of his passes en route to throwing for 3,333 yards and 20 TDs.

17. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

McCreary has quick feet and fits best in a defense that features a heavy press-man. He primarily played on the outside at Auburn, but he has experience playing over the slot and might fit best there in the NFL, considering his average size and short arms. McCreary is a willing wrap-up tackler in the run game, just needs to be more physical at the next level.

18. Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

Pitre is an interchangeable safety who on any given play can switch between playing FS, SS, ILB, or OLB. He has quick feet, good instincts, and outstanding closing burst in coverage. Pitre is an effective open-field tackler who slips blocks, shoots gaps, and flies around the field.

19. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Howell has the best deep-ball accuracy of any quarterback in this class. His touch and placement on deep shots are excellent. He moves well in the pocket and is an effective runner. Equally as impressive is his durability. He started all but one game since he stepped foot on campus in North Carolina.

20. Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Raimann is an effective run blocker who is quick, powerful, and plays with a nasty streak. He has big hands and excellent upper-body strength. Raimann grew up in Austria. He moved from tight end to tackle in 2020. Even though he is still learning the game of football, he has all of the physical tools needed to become a starting offensive tackle in the NFL.