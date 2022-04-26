Patriots Draft Profile: Alabama CB Mid-Round Steal?

It was not long ago that the cornerback position was a strength for the New England Patriots. In an attempt to solidify the secondary, the Patriots even brought back old friend Malcolm Butler.

With nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, there's a good chance New England uses a pick or two to add more depth to a secondary that isn't, for a change, the team's strongest position.

Let's take a look at Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis and whether he would fit the Patriots' plans on defense. For a talented athlete playing for Bill Belichick-disciple Nick Saban, he is not getting a ton of attention leading up to the draft.

Athletic Ability

Armour-Davis is a good athlete at the cornerback position. He has great length which will help him as he goes up against some of the bigger wide receivers in the NFL. He has great speed to run with receivers deep downfield. He can flip his hips fluidly but there are times when he flips his hips in the wrong direction, leading him to be out of position.

Man Coverage

Armour-Davis has the length to be a very good press-man corner. He has a quick hand punch to press receivers and redirect their routes. He does not bite on releases, staying square until the last possible moment. He has the hip flexibility to break when the receivers break and go. When at the top of the receiver’s stem, Armour-Davis can be pushed off creating additional space for the receiver to work with. He needs to improve his play strength. He does a good job of not getting sucked up on pump fakes and double moves. He needs to use the sideline more as his friend and squeeze the wide receiver towards it to reduce his space to work within his routes.

Zone Coverage

Alabama utilized a lot of Cover 3 coverage. This will appeal to teams that run that scheme. Allows underneath routes to be completed more than he should because he is late to react and close on the ball. When he is just reacting and not thinking, he can plant his feet and drive towards the football. He does not allow QBs to move him with their eyes, maintaining good discipline to not venture out of his zone until the ball is in the air.

Run/Pass Recognition, Instincts

Armour-Davis is slow to diagnose run plays when they are happening. He will travel with the receiver before realizing the effortless “route-running” by the receiver is drawing him away from the play. He constantly stares into the backfield when the defense is in zone coverage, allowing short passes to be completed underneath. His lack of experience really shows up in this category, having only been anointed a starter this past season. He will need time to learn the complexities of an NFL defense.

Closing Speed

Armour-Davis displays good closing speed when the ball is in the air. He gets to the receiver quickly and makes the tackle for a short gain. When the play is in front of him, he can play the ball through the receivers’ hands and get pass breakups. He can consistently keep up with receivers due to his long speed which keeps him near the hip of receivers. He also has the speed to recover but needs to react faster so he can recover quicker.

Ball Skills

When he had opportunities to catch the football, he displayed good hand/eye coordination and reaction time to come down with the ball. He could be so much better in this area, but his film shows he does not look back for the ball. This is a very consistent thing on film and he will need to learn to look for the ball when covering some of the NFL’s best receivers.

Run Support Tackling

As I mentioned earlier, Armour-Davis will have to improve his play strength. He struggles to get off blocks consistently. He flashes the ability to be a good tackler but tackles high on a consistent basis. He will need to work on his technique and play behind his pads more in order to be a more effective tackler at the next level.

Bottom Line

One of the elite all-around players in Alabama and the top cornerback in the state during his recruiting cycle, Armour-Davis was mostly a special-teams depth piece before earning the starting job this past fall. His tape leaves something to be desired, but his physical traits are something teams will desire. His team will need to be patient and allow him to develop. His long frame makes him a perfect fit as a press-man corner. At the pro level, he will need to start on special teams before he can get regular snaps on defense consistently. I expect the speedy cornerback from Alabama to come off the board in the rounds 5-7.