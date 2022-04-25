NFL Draft Profile: Does Alabama LB Make Sense for Patriots?

The 2022 NFL Draft is just four days away.

Amid the 32 teams building their rosters to compete for the next Lombardi Trophy is the New England Patriots, who hold eight of the top 80 picks.

It has been well-documented that linebacker remains one of New England's biggest offseason needs.

Let's take a look at Alabama inside linebacker Christian Harris and whether he would fit the Patriots' plans on defense.

Athletic Ability, Body Type, Durability

Harris displays high-end athleticism for the linebacker position. He has the explosiveness to make game-changing plays. He has a good size frame and can add weight if needed. Harris has been incredibly durable for the Crimson Tide, not missing a single game in his collegiate career.

Against Inside Run

Harris can be dynamic in the run game but has not always put it together consistently in his time in Tuscaloosa. He has the short-area quickness to avoid blockers and make tackles. He struggles to get off blocks and doesn’t provide pop when engaging blockers. He does not play through contact particularly well. When he does mentally process a play, he shoots through gaps in a hurry. When he plays with good technique he is capable of winning the one-on-one matchup in the lane. Harris will plug gaps to allow teammates to clean up the mess. Overall Harris is a good tackler but he frequently tackles too high and that will not cut it at the next level.

Against Outside Run

Harris has the speed and burst to be a dominant sideline to sideline linebacker. When he diagnoses plays, he can blow up outside zone plays for a loss. He has the wiggle to avoid blockers but needs to get off blocks more consistently.

Run/Pass Recognition, Instincts

Harris is slow to read and react routinely. I do not see a very instinctive player on film. He shows bad eye discipline and bites on play-action badly. When he does diagnose a play, he can blow plays up and make life miserable for opposing offenses. At times he has a questionable motor and seems to watch teammates go and make tackles. That being said, when Harris puts the motor on, you can see the explosiveness and burst for him to make plays consistently.

Pass-Rush Ability

Harris is an above-average blitzer for an off-ball linebacker. He has the ability to split gaps and come downhill with terrific closing speed. Most of his sacks came when an offensive lineman failed to pick him up. He is not a nuanced pass rusher and when engaged he will be swallowed up by offensive lineman. His speed and explosiveness can make him a much more efficient blitzer at the next level.

Pass Coverage

Harris has the lateral agility, speed, and hip fluidity to flip and run and stick to the hips of his coverage assignment. He will plant and drive on underneath routes while he is in zone coverage. He doesn’t always break down in space, which leads to poor tackling.

Bottom Line

A 4-star recruit out of the state of Louisiana, Harris earned playing time on a very talented Crimson Tide defense as soon as he stepped on campus. He is exceedingly experienced with 41 career games under his belt. Harris has the traits and physical abilities to be an impact player. The question is whether or not he will want it bad enough to be the best he can be? As with any prospect in the draft, Harris has things to work on in his game.

His blend of speed and explosiveness is perfect in today's NFL. The draft is about traits and Harris has them. I expect him to be selected late on Day 2.