Patriots Draft To-Do List: Trade Down?

With the start of the 2022 NFL Draft just one day away, here is a look at the Patriots' draft needs

It's been a long offseason road. From the discouraging loss on Wild Card Weekend to draft day eve, the New England Patriots have been preparing for months to successfully navigate the course for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Their roster holes are obvious. The means for fixing them are less so. Nonetheless, it’s time for the Patriots to get to work.

Here’s where they should start:

John Metchie Zion Johnson Kaiir Elam

1. Trade Out of First Round

Despite holding nine picks, the Patriots’ total draft capital is smaller than most teams’, according to several modern draft charts. Most of their picks live in the later rounds and only three reside in the top 85. As it did Monday, swapping late-round picks with the Houston Texans, New England can grow its haul by dealing the 21st overall pick for multiple selections in the second and/or third rounds, where the strengths of this year’s class lie.

The NCAA granted athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID, making this one of the deepest draft classes in recent memory.

2. Grab Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green or Boston College's Zion Johnson

It's basically a lock that Bill Belichick is going to draft depth on the offensive line. In fact, he is currently on an eight-year run of selecting at least one offensive lineman.

Green is listed at 6-4, 323. A former five-star recruit, the Texas native became an instant starter at right guard upon his arrival in 2019. He has remarkable versatility, starting in all 35 games he appeared in over his three seasons as an Aggie. What's even more impressive is that he saw action at every spot along the offensive line. It is expected that Green will be drafted late in the first round or early in the second round.

After transferring to Boston College in 2019, Johnson quickly made a name for himself, racking up the accolades. He earned second-team All-ACC honors in his first season with the Eagles, third-team All-ACC in 2020, and first-team All-ACC and first-team All-American honors in his final collegiate season.

He's an instant starter at left guard but could also move out to tackle in a pinch. The two-time captain checks a lot of boxes Belichick looks for in an offensive lineman, such as durability, versatility, and football intelligence.

3. Pick a Corner Who Can Contribute Immediately

Both starting cornerbacks from the beginning of last season are playing for another organization. J.C. Jackson took his talents to LA and Stephon Gilmore signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Jalen Mills is still here after spending the majority of the 2021 season with Jackson manning the outside cornerback spots. But he did not perform at a level that would suggest he could take over the CB1 role moving forward.

The Patriots did bring back Malcolm Butler, who signed a two-year deal worth up to $9 million. Of course, Butler will forever be remembered for intercepting Russell Wilson’s pass on the goal-line, to secure a 28-24 victory and New England’s fifth Super Bowl championship. On the other hand, he’s 32 years old and did not play anywhere in 2021.

Finding a playmaking cornerback like Jackson who can defend the deep middle in single-high coverages and occasionally rotate down over the slot or into the box requires elite speed, instincts, and smarts. Which prospects fit that mold?

A few names to know: Washington's Trent Mcduffie, Florida’s Kaiir Elam, Houston’s Marcus Jones, and Arizona State's duo of Chase Lucas and Jack Jones.

Mac Jones Kendrick Bourne Robert Kraft

4. Magnify Wide Receiver Depth

Quick: Name the Patriots’ third-best receiver.

Is it Jakobi Meyers? Or Nelson Agholor? Naming either one almost acts as a slight to the other. You either contend that the undrafted wideout trails a former first-round pick even though the undrafted player doubled the production in receptions and yards last season. Or you contend that a veteran who’s been a No. 2 receiver for most of his career is now chasing a youngster who has managed just two receiving touchdowns in three years.

The Patriots must do better here. New England did acquire Devante Parker from the Miami Dolphins in an attempt to add a weapon for Mac Jones. As it stands today, Parker and Bourne will play on the outside, Meyers potentially getting more time in the slot, and conceivably a draft pick to add more youth and speed to that group.

A few names to keep in mind: Alabama's duo of Jameson Williams and John Metchie, Nevada's Romeo Doubs, and Rutger’s Bo Melton.

5. Explore Every N'Keal Harry Trade

All signs hint that Harry's days as a member of the Patriots are numbered.

After being the 32nd selection in the 2019 draft, Harry has struggled to carve out a consistent role within the Patriots’ offense. While he has appeared in 35 games over his first three seasons in the league, he caught just 59 passes for 519 yards and four touchdowns — all while serving predominantly as a blocking receiver.

In 2021, he was the team’s fourth option at the position. He only took the field for 331 of a possible 1,169 offensive snaps.

The 24-year-old appeared to be on his way out of Foxborough last offseason after his agent, Jamal Tooson, announced he has formally requested a trade for his client.

At this point with Harry, the Patriots may have to cut their losses in a so-so deal. Due to Harry's lack of production, it will be tough for New England to get good value in return. The Patriots have until May 2 to come to a decision on Harry’s fifth-year option, which seems unlikely at a price tag of $12.4 million in 2023. Ideally, the team will find a trade partner before then.