Patriots' Drake Maye Drops Hilarious Response to Viral Dodgeball Video
The New England Patriots' rookie quarterback didn't hold back in a comical viral video that surfaced across NFL social media this week.
It took place at the New England's most recent "community day", a newly implemented event by first-year HC Jerod Mayo, that Drake Maye, and a collection of Patriots players, coaches, and staff showed out to a nearby school to play in a game of dodgeball with local kids.
During the game, the third-overall pick showed no mercy, where his fastball-esque throw went viral in a video posted to socials after. It shouldn't be a shock to anybody that the Patriots' top quarterback prospect can sling a dodgeball, and Maye made sure that the arm was put on full display.
After we saw the video do it's rounds, Maye was asked about the event during the Patriots' mini-camp the next day, where he gave his
“I can throw it a little bit. The biggest thing I'd do with those kids is to make sure they were looking if I knew I was going home it at them, but if they step on the court, it’s free game, man. That's how I look at it!”- Drake Maye
If this is the type of competitiveness we can expect from Maye moving onto the playing field, the Patriots might have secured a future star with this pick.
