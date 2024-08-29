Patriots' Drake Maye on Losing QB1 Battle: 'I Left It All Out There'
The New England Patriots put their starting QB storyline to rest on Thursday morning with the announcement from head coach Jerod Mayo voicing Jacoby Brissett will be the QB1-- effectively beating out third-overall pick Drake Maye for the gig.
While Maye made an impressive run toward the end to get the early start under center in both practice and in-game reps, the Patriots seem to be sticking with their plan to send the veteran out. At the same time, their first-year quarterback can learn the ropes for a few extra weeks before his time comes to handle the offense.
Maye spoke to reporters on Thursday after the Patriots' decision was finally announced, and while the rookie seems eager to find his way onto the field, he understands the process in place:
"I wouldn't say [I'm] disappointed. There’s two ways to look at it. Obviously, I want to play; the competitive edge in me. At the same time, I understand the situation. Jacoby has been in the offense and got reps with the 1s all camp… I feel like I left it all out there. No regrets coming back.”- Drake Maye on QB1 competition
Going through preseason and camp, it was Brissett as the one to mainly secured reps with the first team on offense, which further alluded to the outcome that he would eventually be named the official starter in due time.
Still, Maye didn't go down without a strong effort. The Patriots rookie was a bright spot in New England's initial two losses in preseason vs. the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, showcasing a ton of upside that adds to the optimism for when his moment does come to take the QB1 role.
The timeline for his inevitable start down the line still remains unknown, but one thing is clear for now, and that's Brissett being the QB1 until Coach Mayo decides otherwise. We'll get the first opportunity to see the veteran start once again for the Patriots for the first time since 2016 when New England travels to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week One of the soon-approaching regular season.
