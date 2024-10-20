Watch: Drake Maye Gets Patriots On Board Early vs. Jaguars
The New England Patriots entered this morning's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in London excited about rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
After looking solid during his first career start last week, Maye was expected to have a big performance against a struggling Jaguars' defense. On the first drive of the game, he did not disappoint.
Maye ended up leading the Patriots on a touchdown drive right off the bat to begin the game. He completed six of his seven pass attempts for 62 yards and a 16-yard touchdown to running back JaMycal Hasty.
Take a look at the 16-yard touchdown pass from Maye to Hasty for yourself:
That is exactly the kind of performance that New England has felt Maye can give them consistently. He has already started showing the star potential that made him the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Throughout the first five weeks of the season, the Patriots struggled to move the football. With Maye now under center, moving the football hasn't been a struggle. Simply giving the rookie a chance has changed everything about the offense.
While the offensive start to the game was nice, there is a lot of football left to be played. New England badly needs to put together a complete performance on both sides of the ball to pick up their second win of the season and avoid dropping to 1-6.
Hopefully, the success from the first drive will continue throughout the rest of the game. Maye certainly gives reason to believe that they can make that happen.
For now, fans are enjoying the start to the game. No matter what the rest of the 2024 NFL season has in store, at least the fan base can enjoy watching the rookie quarterback continue to grow and develop his game.
