Drake Maye Sounds Off on Patriots' Training Camp Atmosphere
The New England Patriots kicked off their training camp this week, allowing both players and fans to show out for the first time of this upcoming season.
For guys like Drake Maye, the Patriots' third-overall pick of April's draft, it's the first time of the year to connect with fans as he goes through the early motions of his rookie season.
The Patriots rookie quarterback got a chance to speak to the media after Friday's training camp session, where he was asked about how the environment has felt around the New England fanbase during his first few days on the field-- and it was all positive:
"It's awesome. This is what it's about. Training camp gives a chance for fans to come out, and it also shows the nerves a little bit before you go out into the game. In college, you'd have a fan day too, but everyday here, [the fans] are out here. So, I get a grasp of what it's like, and you see a little kid in the crowd, you're gonna sign his autograph. That's part of it-- being for the fans."- Drake Maye on Patriots training camp
New England will continue their training camp into August, with the events scheduled up until August 13th-- a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Maye and the rest of the roster will also get a shot to get some in-game experience (and some more fan love) during the soon-to-come preseason, where the first of three games will kick off in Foxboro, as the Patriots take on Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers on August 8th.
