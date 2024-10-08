Eagles Emerge as Trade Suitor for Patriots' DB
The New England Patriots are going to be a team to monitor closely leading up to the 2024 NFL trade deadline.
At this point in time, it is clear that Jerod Mayo's squad is not going to be a contender this season. Despite a huge Week 1 upset win, they are 1-4 and have looked really rough over the last few weeks.
Moving off of some of their veteran pieces that don't fit the long-term plan would be a wise decision.
One player that could end up being made available on the trade market is 31-year-old cornerback Jonathan Jones. There are a lot of contenders around the league that could use more help in the defensive secondary and Jones would be a hot commodity among those teams.
For the Win recently took a look at some potential suitors for Jones. The Philadelphia Eagles were named as one team that could make sense as a trade destination.
Here is what they had to say about Jones being a potential trade candidate:
"Jones is a very good cornerback who will enter free agency in 2025. The Patriots have Christian Gonzalez ready to take lead snaps at the position, too. This makes Jones an intriguing trade candidate for a team that looks to pick high in the 2025 NFL Draft."
So far this season, Jones has played in all five games. He has totaled 22 tackles to go along with a forced fumble and three defended passes. Back in 2022, he ended up with four interceptions and 11 defended passes.
He's more than capable of being a playmaker at the cornerback position. That makes him a valuable potential trade chip.
For the Eagles, making a run at Jones would shore up their secondary. They have badly needed help against the pass this season and the veteran cornerback could fit nicely into Vic Fangio's defensive system.
That being said, the trade compensation would be the biggest question. More than likely, the Patriots could expect around a fourth-round pick for him.
It will be interesting to see what New England chooses to do ahead of the deadline. Jones seems like a very plausible piece to get moved, but there are other players on the roster that would make sense as well.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding the Patriots. Don't be surprised if Jones ends up being on the move before the deadline.
