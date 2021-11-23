Early Lines Favor Patriots over Titans in Week Twelve; Odds for Division Improve

The New England Patriots had quite the weekend. The Pats currently sit at 7-4 on the 2021 NFL season, winners of five straight games. In the aftermath of their 25-0 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, the team saw its chances for contention for the top spot in both the division and the conference dramatically increase.

The Pats Week Twelve opponent, the Tennessee Titans suffered a surprising loss on Sunday, dropping an AFC South Divisional matchup to the Houston Texans by a final score of 22-13. As a result, the Titans fell to 8-3 on the season. While they will remain at the top of the conference as they arrive in Foxboro for their matchup with the Pats on Sunday, a loss would allow the Patriots to bypass them in the standings.

As a result, the oddsmakers have set New England as the favorite for Sunday’s highly-anticipated matchup. Per BetOnline.ag, the Patriots are favored by 5.5 points with the over/under set at 44. The line may seem a bit large for a visiting team with a better record than its opponent. However, the Pats’ recent success, combined with their being the home team, were likely the deciding factor in the Pats being the early pick.

In addition to being the favorite for Sunday’s game, the events of Week Eleven also improved the Patriots’ odds for their Division title contention. The Buffalo Bills’ 41-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday dropped them to 6-4 on the 2021 season. As a result, the Patriots have returned to the first place slot of the Division. With six games remaining on their schedule, including two against the Bills, the Pats are inching their way closer to being the favorite in the Division race. Though the Bills remain favored at -145, the Patriots are a close second at +100.

While the odds are subject to change between now and Sunday, the Pats return to prominence means that they will once again be very much a part of the action when it comes to the sports books.