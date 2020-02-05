Julian Edelman Begs Tom Brady on Social Media to Stay With Patriots

What makes Tom Brady's decision this offseason difficult isn't just the money he could make or a potential move to another city, but rather the relationships he may have to leave behind in New England. One of those relationships is with receiver Julian Edelman, who has become very close with Brady, whether it be on or off the field.

That relationship caused the veteran receiver to make a plea to the 42-year-old quarterback on Twitter, putting a photoshopped picture of himself on social media with the caption "baby come back."

While this is likely just Edelman playing around with his buddy, there's plenty of reason to believe he wants Brady to stay in New England. With the end of his career right around the corner, one would imagine it would be disheartening if Edelman had to build chemistry with a new QB in 2020. That may not only result in less production for him, but it could also lead to Edelman calling it a career earlier than he would have if Brady were throwing him the football. Edelman's post earlier this week is one of many pleas that will likely be made to Brady as it he weighs his options this offseason.