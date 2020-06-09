Julian Edelman a Product of Tom Brady? Don't Tell the Squirrel That

Julian Edelman has seemingly found another reason to play with a chip on his shoulder this year.

After 10 years, 599 receptions, a Super Bowl MVP award and three championships, there is one label that Edelman has earned for a good chunk of his career: Tom Brady's No. 1 target. While that was great news for a player that consistently saw targets from the future Hall of Fame quarterback each and every game, it's also a knock on a player that some believe wouldn't be as productive had it not been for Brady throwing him the football for his entire career.

But Edelman's out to prove this year that he's good no matter who is throwing him the football.

"Asked one Patriot about Julian Edelman's mindset this season," NFL Media's Mike Giardi posted on Monday. "JE's been a regular at throwing sessions. 'Julian is Julian. He hates excuses. He hates to lose. He's already got the red ass about this season. People thinking we're no good and (that) he's just a product of Brady.'"

While Edelman's out to prove the haters wrong in 2020, it will certainly be a tall task. Maybe the tallest of his career. Unfortunately for him, he can't throw the football to himself. So even if he does everything he can to get open for a pass on the field, it will be up to either Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer to get him the football. And in case you didn't know, neither of those players are the quarterback that Tom Brady is.

Because the offensive scheme could change depending on who the quarterback is, that could also heavily impact how Edelman produces this upcoming season. Regardless of who the quarterback is, the offense seems primed to run the football a lot in 2020 since they have a loaded backfield and an offensive line that is healthy and looks to return to their 2018 form as a top unit in the NFL. So whether it's Stidham or Hoyer under the center, the opportunities to catch passes looks to be fewer than they were in 2019 for the 34-year-old receiver.

Finding a reason to be motivated in the backend of his career is great news for Patriots fans that want to see the very best from Edelman before he calls it a career. But Edelman's production is only partially in his own hands, so we must wait and see how Bill Belichick and the coaching staff utilize the veteran wideout as New England enters the post-Tom Brady era.