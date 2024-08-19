Patriots' GM Eliot Wolf 'Confident' in Offensive Line Amid Concerns
As we head into the soon-approaching 2024 NFL season, the New England Patriots enter the year far from a perfect roster. While this team did see some significant strides in the right direction across the offseason, there are still a few questions to be raised for how this squad will fare across the upcoming 17-game set.
Among those burning questions, the offensive line has been a focal point of discussion concerning the Patriots. It's a unit that stands a bit under construction for the 2024 year, and even with a few ideal starting pieces in place, this is a group that's far from stable ahead of week one-- especially at the tackle position.
The Patriots' troubles were put on full display during New England's one and only joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles last Tuesday, as reports on the scene detailed a total massacre of the offensive line with several sacks being piled up as a result. Of course, it's just practice, but the poor performance could be a foreshadowing of what's to come as this team faces against other top-tier defenses across the season.
Despite the shortcomings on Tuesday and some inevitable unrest from fans heading into the season, Patriots general manager Eliot Wolf still holds confidence in his offensive line group.
Wolf spoke to the media during Sunday's practice where he labeled himself as "comfortable" and "confident" with their current set of players, still leaving the door open for upgrades there, or anywhere else on the roster:
"We're pretty comfortable with our group right now. Obviously, we're going to look to upgrade on the offensive line or at any position, if we feel like we can. But I think we gave up one sack the other night. Again, it was Philly's two's, but it was an improvement to the practice on Tuesday. So, again, we're just looking to see how these guys respond to adverse situations... I think we're just trying to find the right combination. We feel confident in all these players, and we're just working to find the best group, rather than the best five individuals."- Eliot Wolf on Patriots' offensive line
The Patriots aren't void without talent on the offensive line, as notable names like Mike Onwenu and David Andrews emerge as worthwhile pieces to plug and play on the right side and at center respectively. Even at guard, New England has younger guys like Sidy Sow, Layden Robinson, and Cole Strange (when healthy) to man down the interior.
However, the issues boil down to the tackle position; the large commotion around the Patriots' training camp. Vederian Lowe and Chukwuma Okorafor have been the prime candidates to hold down the left and right sides respectively, which isn't quite as secure of an offensive line as you'd hope to provide for a rookie quarterback.
It may take a few weeks into the season to fully form an opinion on the Patriots' unpredictable offensive line, but there's ample reason to hold some reservations about Wolf's confidence in the current group. Regardless, it's safe to say this unit has their work cut out for them in the first four weeks of the year, as they have dates scheduled against some tough defensive lines like the Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, and the San Francisco 49ers to start.
As New England sits third on the NFL's waiver order ahead of the roster cut deadline, keep an eye on the Patriots to make a move on the market to bring in some external help on the front lines.
Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!