Podcast: What Patriots Offense Looked Like With Cam Newton Under Center
Devon Clements
In episode 10 of PatriotMaven audible edition, host Sam Connon is joined by Sports Illustrated Patriots reporter Devon Clements to discuss the New England Patriots' 21-11 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of the 2020 regular season.
- What the Patriots offense looked like with Cam Newton under center
- How Newton's presence opened up the Patriots' run game
- Will defensive performance vs. Dolphins be sustainable moving forward?
- Which player making their Patriots debut stood out the most?
- What should we expect from New England's offense in the coming weeks?
