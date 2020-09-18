Podcast: Is Patriots-Seahawks Rivalry Still Alive?

In episode 11 of PatriotMaven Audible Edition, host Sam Connon is joined by SeahawkMaven contributor and co-host of the Locked On Seahawks podcast, Nick Lee, to talk about New England's Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.



- Is the Patriots/Seahawks rivalry still alive?

- Can Russell Wilson recreate his Week 1 performance against the Patriots?

- Who will have a better run game in Week 2?

- Matchups/key players to watch

- Game predictions

