Podcast: Is Patriots-Seahawks Rivalry Still Alive?

Devon Clements

In episode 11 of PatriotMaven Audible Edition, host Sam Connon is joined by SeahawkMaven contributor and co-host of the Locked On Seahawks podcast, Nick Lee, to talk about New England's Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

- Is the Patriots/Seahawks rivalry still alive?
- Can Russell Wilson recreate his Week 1 performance against the Patriots?
- Who will have a better run game in Week 2?
- Matchups/key players to watch
- Game predictions

