Podcast: Patriots Get Sloppy Week 3 Win Against Banged-Up Raiders
Devon Clements
In this episode of PatriotMaven Audible Edition, host Sam Connon is joined by Sports Illustrated Patriots reporter Devon Clements to discuss New England's 36-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.
- Committee approach kept Raiders TE Darren Waller quiet
- Patriots secondary still a bit shaky
- D-line showed improvement
- Offensive run game dominant despite re-tooled O-line
- Cam Newton with his first shaky Patriots performance
- Quick preview of Patriots/Chiefs
