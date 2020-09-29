SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Podcast: Patriots Get Sloppy Week 3 Win Against Banged-Up Raiders

Devon Clements

In this episode of PatriotMaven Audible Edition, host Sam Connon is joined by Sports Illustrated Patriots reporter Devon Clements to discuss New England's 36-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3. 

- Committee approach kept Raiders TE Darren Waller quiet 

- Patriots secondary still a bit shaky 

- D-line showed improvement 

- Offensive run game dominant despite re-tooled O-line 

- Cam Newton with his first shaky Patriots performance 

- Quick preview of Patriots/Chiefs

Listen and subscribe to PatriotMaven Audible Edition:

Apple Podcasts: click here

YouTube: click here

Spotify: click here

Stitcher: click here

TuneIn Radio: click here

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Power Rankings: New England Patriots Drop Due to No. 1 Ranked Seattle Seahawks

New England is still ranked in the top 10, however.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

Patriots OL Michael Onwenu Biggest Surprise of 2020 Rookie Class

Onwenu has gone from a sixth-round pick to a starting left guard in three weeks of regular-season action.

Devon Clements

Instant Takeaways From Patriots' 36-20 Win Over Raiders

New England's run game dominated Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Devon Clements

New England Patriots' Week 3 Report Card

How did each positional group perform against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3?

Max McAuliffe

by

Hooch8000

Cam Newton Moves To 2nd All-Time in QB Rushing Yards

Cam Newton reached another milestone as he passed Randall Cunningham to jump into 2nd all-time in quarterback rushing yards.

Sam Minton

by

MaxMcAuliffe

How Will Patriots Handle Soon-To-Be Crowded Backfield?

Can the Patriots keep five running backs on their 53-man roster moving forward?

Devon Clements

Analyzing Patriots' Week 3 Snap Counts

Some rookies saw increased action on the offensive side of the ball.

Devon Clements

Repieced Offensive Line Works Wonders For Patriots Against Las Vegas

Despite losing losing David Andrews, the Patriots offensive line still maintained their high level of performance against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

Report: Patriots Unlikely To Give Cam Newton in-Season Contract Extension

Newton can earn a maximum of $7.5 million with the Patriots this season on his current contract.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

Twitter Reacts To Patriots' Week 3 Win Over Raiders

The New England Patriots got their second win of the season and here's what fans had to say on Twitter after the game.

Sam Minton