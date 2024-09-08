Final Status of Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Revealed for Patriots Game
The New England Patriots will open up the season this afternoon against the Cincinnati Bengals. There have been questions all week long about the playing status of two Bengals' stars.
Both Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase have been up in the air when it comes to their playing status.
Now, fans officially have answers on whether or not they will play.
Higgins will miss the game, while Chase has now officially been ruled in. He will play for Cincinnati this afternoon and the Patriots' defense will have to slow down his big-time playmaking ability.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport has officially revealed the news that Chase will be playing this afternoon.
Chase has been going through contract negotiations with the Bengals in recent weeks. He has been demanding a new contract and held out for quite some time. The two sides seem to be close on a new contract, which has led to him playing this afternoon.
During the 2023 season with Cincinnati, Chase put up big-time numbers. He played in 16 games, catching 100 passes for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns.
Looking ahead to this afternoon's game, New England is entering a new era of football. Jerod Mayo will look to lead his team to their first post-Bill Belichick win. He'll need to focus heavily on shutting down the big play from Chase.
Joe Burrow is also back and fully healthy. He missed a huge portion of the 2023 season due to injury.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how today's game goes. The Patriots are not expected to win many games this season, but they'll look to start proving the doubters wrong today.
In order to do so, they will have to play strong defense and the offense will need to play strong behind the leadership of veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
