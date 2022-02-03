Fitting the Bill? — Patriots, O’Brien Reunion Still a Possibility

There is reportedly ‘mutual interest’ from both sides regarding O’Brien’s potential return to the Patriots offensive coaching staff.

Are the New England Patriots planning a reboot of sorts for their offense in the upcoming 2022 NFL Season?

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the idea has merit.

During his appearance on WEEI’s “Gresh and Keefe” radio show, Rapoport expressed his belief of there being ‘mutual interest’ between the Patriots and University of Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. New England, of course, is in search of a new coordinator due to the departure of longtime offensive maestro Josh McDaniels, who was named the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week.

“I do believe there’s interest,” Rapoport told WEEI on Thursday. “I think there’s interest from them, and I think there’s interest from him. And a lot of times when that’s the case, these things end up working out.”

O’Brien holds the distinction of both succeeding and preceding McDaniels as the team’s top offensive coach. He originally joined the organization as an offensive assistant in 2007. He was promoted to wide receivers coach in 2008, then coached the quarterbacks for the next two seasons, during which time he served as the team’s de facto offensive coordinator, following McDaniels’ departure to coach the Denver Broncos. In 2011, his last year with the team, O’Brien was officially named offensive coordinator.

With McDaniels taking his talents to the Nevada desert, O'Brien would once again appear to be the most logical choice to succeed him. Despite the blemishes on his head coaching resume, O’Brien helped navigate a Patriots offense, which featured ball protection, efficient running and spreading the ball to multiple pass catchers, including a fearsome two-tight-end-set of Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez. O’Brien might be able to find similar success with New England’s current tight-end-tandem of Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. He also has familiarity with an offensive system designed to accentuate the ability of current Patriots’ quarterback Mac Jones. Having spent the past season as Alabama’s offensive coordinator under head coach Nick Saban, O’Brien ran a similar scheme for the Crimson Tide in 2021. This, combined with his previous experience working under Belichick, would lessen his initiation period with New England.

Earlier this week, Saban stated that he has yet to see any indication that O’Brien is looking to leave Alabama’s program.

However, Rapoport indicated that any perceived delay may simply be a part of New England’s process of conducting a thorough search for McDaniels’ replacement. The Patriots typically take their time when filling vacancies on their coaching staff, even leaving positions open through early March.

It should also be noted that the team must interview at least one external minority candidate for the open offensive coordinator position, per the league’s Rooney Rule — which was amended to include coordinators (offensive, defense, special teams) in May 2020.

“They have to interview multiple candidates. They have to interview candidates who are minorities. They have to go through all of that,” Rapoport said. “We’re not there yet and I would say typically, the Patriots work very, very slow on staffing … so I am not sure it will happen imminently, but I do believe there’s mutual interest…Honestly, it just makes a lot of sense for all parties.”

This one does make a lot of sense…almost too much sense.

Keep a sharp eye, Patriots fans.