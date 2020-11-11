SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Nick Folk Named AFC's Special Teams Player of the Week For Week 9

Devon Clements

New England Patriots' kicker Nick Folk finds himself in the NFL spotlight this week.

Folk was named the AFC's special teams player of the week for Week 9. 

During the Patriots' 30-27 win over the New York Jets Monday night, Folk was 3-for-3 on field goals and 2-for-2 on PATs. But what was so special about his performance was his last kick, which came with three seconds on the clock. Folk nailed a 51-yard field goal to give New England the lead and the victory of their division rivals in Week 9. 

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots Acquire Multiple Tight Ends To Fill Crippled Depth Chart

With Ryan Izzo being the only healthy tight end on New England's roster, the team made some moves on Tuesday.

Sam Minton

Report: Stephon Gilmore To Miss Second Straight Game Monday Night vs. Jets

Gilmore has been listed on the injury report with a knee issue.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

Report: Patriots Place TE Dalton Keene on Injured Reserve

Keene played in one game this season.

Devon Clements

Instant Takeaways From Patriots' 30-27 Win Over Jets

The Patriots climb to 3-5 and the Jets fall to 0-9.

Devon Clements

Saturday's Patriots Injury Report and What It Means

The Patriots have a long list of players questionable for Monday night's game.

Devon Clements

by

TMiller60

Patriots' Week 9 Inactive List and What It Means

The Patriots will be without their top cornerback against the 0-8 Jets.

Devon Clements

Patriots Add Players to Game Day Roster

https://twitter.com/devclemnfl/status/1325931423858110465?s=21

Devon Clements

The Takeaway in Week 9: What’s Left To Take Away From the Jets?

The Patriots don't need to single out one of New York's offensive players in order to succeed Monday night.

Aryanna Prasad

3 Players To Watch in Patriots’ Week 9 Matchup vs. Jets

Three Patriots players to watch in Monday's Week 9 matchup versus the New York Jets.

Max McAuliffe

3 Matchups to Watch in Patriots' Week 9 Game vs. Jets

A battle between the AFC East's bottom two teams could come down to several matchups up front

Sam Connon