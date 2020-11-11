Nick Folk Named AFC's Special Teams Player of the Week For Week 9

New England Patriots' kicker Nick Folk finds himself in the NFL spotlight this week.

Folk was named the AFC's special teams player of the week for Week 9.

During the Patriots' 30-27 win over the New York Jets Monday night, Folk was 3-for-3 on field goals and 2-for-2 on PATs. But what was so special about his performance was his last kick, which came with three seconds on the clock. Folk nailed a 51-yard field goal to give New England the lead and the victory of their division rivals in Week 9.

